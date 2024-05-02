Crystal River hurricane victims fight for 8 months over money to pay for repairs after flood

FLORIDA — A 20-year search for the perfect retirement home ended on the banks of Crystal River for Linda and Dan Edgington. The couple moved into their waterfront home seven years ago.

Then, last August, Hurricane Idalia struck. The storm sent several feet of flood water surging into the Edgington’s house and ruining almost all they own.

Dan Edgington told ABC Action News he will never forget returning home after the storm passed. “There was like a couple inches of thick, muddy muck throughout the whole house.”

It took the Edgingtons seven months to move back into their house. They said they've spent most of that time going back and forth with claims adjusters, fighting for money to pay for repairs.

Dan said he paid thousands of dollars for countertops after they broke apart during the cabinet tear-out because insurance only paid for a partial counter. And the couple said claims adjusters didn't give them enough money to replace the cabinets and air conditioning unit forcing them to dig deep into their savings.

But the Edgingtons said the fight for new flooring turned out to be the biggest stressor and the issue that kept them from returning home for so long. Dan told ABC Action News. “The water had obviously gone underneath the tile itself, made it pop up in lots of places.”

The insurance claim report showed the couple reported the damage on Aug. 30. The check to cover the floors arrived in April. Dan Edgington said the claims process proved to be more stressful than he ever imagined. “I've lost a lot of sleep, I've lost weight. I have a lot of anxiety. My bank account is completely diminished.”

Florida has an insurance helpline for policyholders who run into trouble, but the state does not mediate flood insurance claims. Flood victims can appeal their claim with FEMA. No one told the Edgingtons where to turn for help.

The couple purchased their policy from the National Flood Insurance Program through a local agent. We contacted the agent about the claim and a spokesperson says they are now working closely with the couple.