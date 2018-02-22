Couple takes on Sears in an effort to get bathroom remodel they paid for

From the hanging sheet in their bedroom to the cardboard that lines every walkway in their home, Larry Johnson and his wife want nothing more than what they paid for.

The couple paid sears a $2,500 down payment toward the $8,000 bathroom remodel back in September of last year. The contract states the work would commence in six to eight weeks. The job would take between one and two weeks according to the contract.

Five months after signing the contract the Johnsons’ shower is half finished.

Larry says Sears blamed a material shortage and a lack of labor. After looking over their contract, we reached out to Sears’ corporate office. In an email they responded. “Thanks for bringing this to our attention. I’ll have someone look into it and work toward a resolution.”

Sears has since called the Johnson’s and said workers will return to finish the job next week. Today a company spokesperson followed up telling us. “At Sears, the satisfaction of our members is our top priority. Sears Home Improvement connected with Mr. Johnson and the work on his bathroom is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 27.”