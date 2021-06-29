Consumers have no recourse with retailer after new appliance breaks

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa family says they invested in a second freezer to hold extra meat, but it died just weeks later and cost them $1,000 in spoiled food.

The Griffith’s purchased the $800 freezer from Home Depot in March. By May, the unit stopped freezing.

Joe Griffith went straight to the maker, Electrolux for help. He and his wife say the manufacturer sent out three different repair techs but no one, it seemed, could fix the nearly new unit.

The couple says they lost over $1,000 worth of meat, chicken and fish and their patience by the time they made a call for action in June to Taking Action Reporter Jackie Callaway.

“It was a disaster,” said Joe, who told ABC Action News the company did reimburse him for $200 in spoiled food.

Callaway emailed Electrolux on the couple's behalf.

“That same day I got a call from Electrolux,” Joe said.

“Thank you for reaching out about this issue. We have been working with the consumer to resolve it for him," The appliance maker told ABC Action News in a statement.

The Griffiths say the manufacturer has offered a full refund of $800. Now they are just waiting on the check.

Here's what you need to know about appliance purchases. In most cases, it doesn't matter where you buy it the manufacturer's warranty covers the first year. So, complaining to the retailer might not help. And after the first 12 months, the unit would only be covered by an extended warranty.