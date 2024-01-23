Class action lawsuit targets LG and Kenmore refrigerator makers, customers complain about failing compressors

Eric Schleich's Kenmore refrigerator stopped working after just four years.

First, the ice maker stopped working. Then, the freezer died. A day later, the entire fridge stopped cooling.

Schleich scrambled to save a unit full of food.

“Put some ice in the sink, put everything in there, had some coolers from the garage, and just kind of lived out of coolers for a few days,” he said.

His story echoes those of nearly 100 consumers named in a class action suit against LG and Kenmore’s parent company, along with multiple retailers that sell refrigerators with LG linear compressors.

The lawsuit states LG knew the compressors were defective.

The Beverly Hills attorney who filed the case, Azar Mouzari, said LG has been sued over faulty units in the past. The appliance giant settled one case in 2020.

In court filings, LG called the defendant's alleged defect in LG and Kenmore refrigerators a scattershot, unfocused complaint.

In Schleich’s case, the 10-year warranty covered the compressor but not the labor. It cost him $525 to have the new part put in. Schleich said he now worries whether the second LG compressor will last.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for consumers and the extension of the warranty on the compressors. We asked LG and Kenmore's parent company for a comment but so far have not heard back.