Automakers are not on deadline to fix dangerous defects in millions of recalled vehicles

FLORIDA — Jay Mills loves his Toyota Rav 4 Hybrid. What he doesn't love, however, is the defect that could cause the SUV to catch fire.

Mills received a recall notice from Toyota last July telling him the car had an electrical issue that needed to be repaired. According to the notice, the remedy would be available by the end of 2023. Meanwhile, Mills continued to drive his grandkids to school.

Mills said he calls dealerships "almost every month, and they say we know nothing."

In an email, Toyota told ABC Action News they are doing the recall in phases depending on the "average winter temperature of the state where the vehicle is registered." States with cold winters went first. Florida's repairs are "expected to launch" in April, the company said.

Federal law doesn't require automakers to make repairs within a certain time frame after issuing a recall. However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which oversees the recall process, stated that it must be done within a reasonable time.

According to a report from the Government Accountability Office, only 69% of the vehicles recalled in 2018 had been repaired by 2021, even though the remedy had been available for over a year.

According to Carfax, the Tampa-St. Pete area is home to 96,000 recalled vehicles with "do not drive" and "park outside" warnings that haven't been repaired.

Michael Brooks with the Center for Auto Safety said the recall rate is a problem considering some of the defects involve fire risk and other serious safety issues.