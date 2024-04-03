An I-Team investigation into rogue movers leads to a new law in Florida

FLORIDA — An I-Team investigation into rogue movers caught the attention of Florida lawmakers, and now there's a new law that aims to help consumers.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 304 into law on Tuesday.

The new measure forces movers to carry liability insurance to cover damaged or lost goods. It also requires brokers to notify the customer if a third party will be hauling their belongings. The new law allows state regulators to immediately suspend or revoke a mover or broker's license under certain circumstances. They must also stick with the quote provided to the customer unless that customer changes the order.

Senator Ed Hooper from Pinellas County drafted a moving bill in 2022 after I-Team investigator Jackie Callaway exposed hundreds of complaints filed against Florida-based movers. It took lawmakers two years to pass it.



