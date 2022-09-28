After Ian passes, homeowners run the risk of being ripped off

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Ian hasn't even made landfall and door-to-door repair people are canvassing Tampa Bay neighborhoods offering to make insurance claims for homeowners.

After every storm contractors who rely primarily on insurance payouts for their business cold call homeowners, pitching what sounds like free roofs. But these solicitations can lead to denied insurance claims and roofers suing insurance companies.

Insurance experts say more than 100,000 lawsuits were filed against Florida's roof insurers in 2021, leading to historic rate increases.

Take these steps before hiring any contractor to repair storm damage to your home.