After Ian passes, homeowners run the risk of being ripped off

Beware of door to door repair types offering free roofs
Melissa Crans
Posted at 8:38 PM, Sep 27, 2022
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Ian hasn't even made landfall and door-to-door repair people are canvassing Tampa Bay neighborhoods offering to make insurance claims for homeowners.

After every storm contractors who rely primarily on insurance payouts for their business cold call homeowners, pitching what sounds like free roofs. But these solicitations can lead to denied insurance claims and roofers suing insurance companies.

Insurance experts say more than 100,000 lawsuits were filed against Florida's roof insurers in 2021, leading to historic rate increases.

Take these steps before hiring any contractor to repair storm damage to your home.

  • Check the contractor's license at www.myfloridalicense.com
  • Don't sign a contract until after your insurance adjuster examines the damage and decides whether you have a covered claim
  • Get multiple quotes
  • Check complaint record with the Better Business Bureau at bbb.org
