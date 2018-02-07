AT&T bills Florida family thousands for unused service after receiving their returned phones

Betty Falaska says her phone dropped countless calls. And it wasn't just her, other family members on her plan say they ran into signal problems in and around their Bradenton homes.

The retiree says AT&T sent a microcell to boost her signal but the problems persisted. She showed us an email from the carrier last fall and they offered to take back the phones.

A tracking document shows AT&T took delivery of all 5 devices in December, but weeks later they charged Falaska $3,200.

We asked AT&T corporate offices to review Betty's family plan and explain the $3,200 bill. The company responded:

"We have addressed the customer’s concern and resolved her issue."

AT&T credited the account $3,200 leaving her with a zero balance due.

Not every carrier offers great signal strength in every area. For a quick way to check who offers the best coverage, click here.

According to their map AT&T provides a strong signal for much of Bradenton but there are a few areas marked by weak signal strength.