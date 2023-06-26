Retailers expected to offer several discounts ahead of 4th of July

TAMPA — The summer deals are heating up as retailers prepare to cut prices for the 4th of July holiday.

The savings are expected to start this week.

According to shopping experts, the best discounts will include the following items:



summer clothes

furniture, both indoor and outdoor

grills

mattresses and bedding

power tools

home appliances

sporting goods

workout equipment

“The first half of July is an absolute deals marathon because you’ve got 4th of July, then you’ve got Prime Day and all the retailers that compete with Amazon Prime throwing their own sales on top of Prime Day. So with 4th of July, you want to concentrate on big-ticket home items,” said Kristin McGrath, shopping expert and editor for RetailMeNot.

Shopping experts told ABC Action News that many retailers are expected to make significant price cuts.

“When all the retailers have everything on sale, you know it can be a little bit hectic, there’s a lot going on, but really for consumers, that’s good news. They can really harness that deal hunting and knowing that everything is going to be on sale and retailers are really competing with each other,” said McGrath.

One of the biggest things she recommends to help save extra cash is to do research online first and look at what different retailers are offering.

Comparison shopping is the biggest strength to find the best price.

“When you shop online, the advantage is that you can really quickly compare prices across retailers. You can see if one retailer is maybe also offering a free gift with purchase versus another one that’s offering bonus rewards versus another place where you can maybe get a cashback offer,” said McGrath.

Amazon Prime Day is the week after the 4th of July holiday. Experts recommend holding off on purchasing Amazon-owned products and electronics until then.

