VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking

AP
This image provided by Kendall Heiman shows the dashboard of Kendall Heiman’s Volkswagen SUV. First came the beeping alarms and the dashboard lights warning that something had gone haywire. Then the driver’s side windows suddenly and mysteriously rolled down. Heiman’s Volkswagen SUV then pulled the scariest stunt of all: It abruptly braked for no reason. (Kendall Heiman via AP)
Posted at 5:55 AM, Mar 21, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic.

The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem, some reporting nearly being rear-ended by other vehicles.

The recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from 2019 through 2023, Atlas Cross Sports from 2020 through 2023.

The documents say the electrical contacts on a wiring harness can corrode, interrupting electrical connections.

The problem also can cause the side airbags to deploy late in a crash.

The company hasn't developed a fix yet. Owners will get letters starting May 10.

