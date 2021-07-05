Tyson Foods recalls 8.5 million pounds of frozen chicken over Listeria concerns

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is voluntarily recalling millions of pounds of of frozen, fully cooked chicken due to possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes.

The harmful bacteria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was notified in early June of people ill with listeriosis. One of the ill people died.

The agency determined a possible link between the illnesses and chicken produced at the Tyson Foods plant.

While there is no conclusive evidence the products were contaminated with Listeria at the time they were shipped to stores and restaurant, Tyson Foods says its voluntary recall is being made to protect consumers.

“We’re committed to providing safe, healthy food that people rely on every day,” said Scott Brooks, senior vice president, food safety and quality assurance, Tyson Foods. “We are taking this precautionary step out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to safety.”

The recall involves approximately 8.5 million pounds of chicken produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021 at Tyson's plant located in Dexter, Missouri. Each package of the affected products has the establishment code P-7089.

You can find the full list of recalled products by clicking here.

The only products being recalled are the ones on that list. No other Tyson products, including fresh chicken, raw frozen chicken products or chicken nuggets, is under recall.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall are asked to call or text (855) 382-3101 Sundays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT.