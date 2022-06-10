Spirit Halloween recalls black lights over fire, burn hazards

Spirit Halloween is recalling four-foot black lights sold nationwide because there have been seven reports of bulbs popping, flashing and catching fire or smoking, which includes one mild burn injury.

The black lights were sold for about $35 between August 2021 and November 2021. They were sold online and in stores nationwide.

The light’s housing is black and has a 48-inch black light bulb. A date code 2021/06 is printed on the bottom of the unit. The Model number LT-B48P and SKU number 01536721 is printed on the packaging. The unit plugs into a standard outlet and has an on/off switch located on the power cord.

If you have a recalled black light, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said to stop using it immediately and contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the date code to the firm and then will receive a full refund and instructions on how to destroy and dispose of the product.