Some Old Spice and Secret products recalled due to detection of Benzene

The Procter & Gamble Company is voluntarily recalling all lots with expiry through September 2023 of specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products sold in the United States, and listed below, due to the presence of benzene detected.

The FDA says Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution.

The affected products are used as antiperspirants and hygiene products and are packaged in aerosol cans. Below are the product names and UPC codes of recalled products:

UPC Description 012044001912 Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz 012044044759 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz 037000729747 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz 037000730347 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz 037000749479 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz 037000695714 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz 037000695707 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz 037000586906 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack 037000711087 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ 037000711094 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ 037000723721 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz 037000729860 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz 037000729914 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz 037000729921 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz 037000798842 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz 037000747642 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz 037000747727 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz 012044048535 Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online. All other Old Spice and Secret products are not impacted by this issue and may continue to be used as intended. This represents the vast majority of our products, including body spray products, solid sticks, soft solids and gel antiperspirants and deodorant products.

The Procter & Gamble Company has notified its retailers to remove products from shelves. Old Spice and Secret will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall. Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the affected aerosol spray products.