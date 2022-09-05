Smoked salmon sold in Florida, 10 other states recalled over listeria concerns

A Florida-based company is voluntarily recalling 93 cases of smoked salmon because it may be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled product, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, was sold in four-ounce packages. It was sold between February and June 2022.

The salmon was sold in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia and Wisconsin, as well as Safeway Washington State stores.

The recalled salmon packages bear lot #123172 and UPC code 060022710356.

According to the FDA, the recall is specifically this lot and no other products, brands or lots are associated with this recall.

No illnesses have been reported; the recall was the result of routing sampling, the FDA said.

Click here for more information.