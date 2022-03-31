Watch
MoneyConsumer AlertsRecalls

Actions

Skippy recalls some peanut butters because they may contain stainless steel pieces

Skippy recall Hormel foods.png
Hormel Foods
Skippy recall Hormel foods.png
Posted at 7:07 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 07:15:29-04

Skippy is recalling nearly 10,000 cases of peanut butter products because they could contain small pieces of stainless steel.

The recall includes a limited number of code dates of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein

Skippy said the products were sold in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, New England, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Washington.

ItemNameBest If Used By
37600-10520Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread 40ozMAY0423
MAY0523
37600-10667Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread Club pack 2/40ozMAY0523
37600-10499Reduced Fat SUPER CHUNK® Peanut Butter Spread 16.3ozMAY0623
MAY0723
37600-88095Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein 14ozMAY1023

If you have a jar with a different best by date than what is listed above, Skippy said it's not part of the recall.

Skippy recall.png

If you have a recalled product, return it to the place of purchase for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time.

"We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience. Our company is committed to product quality and will continue to invest in our processes to ensure the quality and wholesomeness of our product," Skippy said on its website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!