Skip Hop recalls convertible high chairs due to fall hazard

A high popular baby and toddler product manufacturer has issued a recall for their high chairs due to a falling hazard.

Skip Hop has recalled its charcoal colored Tuo convertible high chair after receiving 13 reports of the high chair legs detaching. So far, two reports of bruises to children have been reported.

The affected style numbers are 304200 and 304200CN with date codes HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017 and HH4/2017. Those codes can be found on the back of the chair. The Tuo high chair was sold at Babies "R" Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards, Amazon.com and SkipHop.com from December 2016 to September 2017 for about $160.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement.

Click here for more information.