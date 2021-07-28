Salmonella risk leads to recall of some McCormick, Frank’s RedHot seasonings

McCormick & Company, Inc. is voluntarily recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The four products subject to this recall include:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle UPC NUMBER: 052100049731 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K



McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle UPC NUMBER: 052100038254 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H



McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle UPC NUMBER: 52100325743 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H



Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle UPC NUMBER: 066200021047 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06



The four products were shipped to the following locations from June 20 through July 21:



STATES SHIPPED TO: AL, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI

INTERNATIONALLY SHIPPED TO: Bermuda, Canada

The potential risk was brought to McCormick’s attention by FDA during routine testing. This recall affects cases that were shipped of the affected date codes.

McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption

Consumers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. Instead, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container. Please contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 AM to 8:00 PM (Eastern Time), for a replacement or full refund, and with general inquires.

