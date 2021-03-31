Sabra classic hummus recalled over salmonella concerns

Sabra has recalled 2,100 cases of its 10 oz classic hummus because it might be contaminated with salmonella, according to the FDA.

The recall is limited to one unit that was produced on Friday, February 10. It has a best by date of April 26.

UPC: 300067

Item: Classic Hummus, 10oz

Best Before: 4/26/21

Production Date/Time Stamp: On Feb 10 Between 18:00:27 and 23:49:00

The product was distributed to 16 states, including Florida. The FDA says no illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported in connection to the recall.

No other Sabra products are affected.

Click here for more information.