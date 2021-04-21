Recall issued for vitafusion gummy products due to possible presence of a metallic mesh

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of select vitafusion gummy products after the Company's investigation of two consumer reports identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material in product lots manufactured in a four-day period between October 29 and November 3, 2020.

The Company is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury to-date.

In some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract.

The recalled gummy vitamin products are listed below with the Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot Code.

These products were distributed to in-store and e-commerce retailers from November 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.

Consumers who have purchased one of the products listed below should stop consumption immediately.

Please call Church & Dwight's dedicated Consumer Affairs team at +1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product, and they will provide a full refund.

In the event of illness or injury, consumers can contact Church & Dwight's Safety Call at +1 (888) 234-1828.