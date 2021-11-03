Possible listeria contamination reported in Fisherman's Wharf jumbo cooked shrimp

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) has recalled a Fisherman's Wharf brand jumbo cooked shrimp.

SEG is the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores. The Fisherman’s Wharf brand jumbo cooked shrimp, frozen 16-20 count, is recalled due to the detection of possible listeria on the product, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This product was sold in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. Should a customer still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

The affected product and corresponding UPC code is below:

Fisherman’s Wharf brand jumbo cooked shrimp, frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of 04/05/2023.

Sale of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.