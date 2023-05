Peloton is recalling over 2 million bikes, warning that the bike seat post assembly could break and cause users to fall.

The Peloton Bikes Model PL01 is the one being recalled. Users are told to immediately stop using the bike and call Peloton for a free repair.

There have been 35 reports of people falling off their bikes with 13 injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.