Nissan recalls more than 3230K SUVs because their hoods can open unexpectedly

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jun 28, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nissan is recalling nearly 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S. because the hoods can unexpectedly fly open and block the driver's view.

The recall covers Pathfinders from 2013 through 2016 model years.

The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that dust and dirt can accumulate on the secondary hood latch. That can cause it to malfunction and stay unlatched even when the hood is closed. The hood could open if the main latch is inadvertently released or not closed properly after engine service.

Nissan is working on a remedy.

Owners are expected to be notified by letter starting July 18. They'll be notified again once a repair is developed.

