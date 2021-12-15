Margherita pepperoni products sold across US recalled

Margherita pepperoni products sold across the U.S. are being recalled because they could be contaminated with a toxin-producing microorganism that causes diarrhea and vomiting.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of nearly 11,000 pounds of the ready-to-eat product on Tuesday.

FSIS said the product may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus (B. cereus), though no reported of illnesses related to the product have been reported.

The product was packaged on June 17 and sold in eight-ounce shrink shrink-wrapped packages containing unsliced pepperoni “Margherita PEPPERONI” with lot code P1931C and a “use by date” of 12-14-21 represented on the label.

USDA

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

