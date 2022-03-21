Jergens Ultra Healing lotion recalled over possible bacteria contamination

Kao USA Inc. is voluntarily recalling some Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer products because they could be contaminated with bacteria that pose a risk to people with certain health problems.

The recall includes 3oz and 10oz bottles. According to the FDA, the products could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people. However, people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled lotion with the specific lot information below as a precaution.

IDENTIFYING THE AFFECTED PRODUCTS

Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer, manufactured between October 1, 2021 and October 18, 2021, could be impacted.

The affected lot codes for the 3 oz size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for pack of 3) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU":

ZU712851 ZU712871 ZU712911 ZU722881 ZU712861 ZU712881 ZU722851

The affected lot codes for the 10 oz size (UPC 019100109988) can be found on the bottom of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU":

ZU722741 ZU722781 ZU732791 ZU732811 ZU722771 ZU732781 ZU732801 ZU732821

The FDA said an investigation into the full scope of the issue is still ongoing.

Anyone who has product from a recalled lot should call the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or send an email to: consumer@kao.com. (Hours of operation: Monday - Friday, 9AM - 5PM US ET) A postage-paid label and plastic bag will be sent to consumers via mail to easily return the product.

Any adverse events with the use of this product should be reported via the FDA's MedWatch Program by one of the following methods:

By phone at 888.463.6332

By mail: MedWatch

The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program

US Food and Drug Administration

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville MD 20857-0001

On the MedWatch Web site at: http://www.fda.gov/medwatch/

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Another option is to report any adverse events with the use of this product to Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or email us at consumer@kao.com.

