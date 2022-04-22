Insignia air fryers sold at Best Buy recalls over fire, burn hazards

More than 600,000 Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens that were sold at Best Buy are being recalled because they can overheat and pose a fire and burn risk.

According to the recall, there have been 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 from Canadian consumers of the products catching fire, burning or melting. Among those were seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including to a child's leg.

Product details:



Insignia Digital Air Fryers , Insignia Analog Air Fryers , and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens

, , and Model numbers:

NS-AF32DBK9 , NS-AF32MBK9 , NS-AF50MBK9 , NS-AF53DSS0 , NS-AF53MSS0 , NS-AF55DBK9 , NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS

Brand name INSIGNIA is on the top or front of each unit

Rating label on the underside of each unit identifies the brand INSIGNIA and the model number

The products were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.eBay.com and www.google.com from November 2018 through February 2022 for between $30 and $150.

If you have one of the recalled products, you're advised to stop using it immediately and return the product to Best Buy for a refund which will be in the form of store credit.

Best Buy is contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns and providing pre-paid shipping boxes and labels and return instructions. Consumers will receive a credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher. Consumers do not need a purchase receipt to get the $50 credit.

