Ice cream sold in Florida, 8 other states recalled over listeria concerns

TAMPA, Fla. — An ice cream company based in Connecticut is recalling ice cream products sold in nine states over concerns they're contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

According to a press release, the Royal Ice Cream Company products were sold in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Florida, Texas and New Hampshire.

All affected products will have the manufacturing plant number “CT121” or “CT#121."

The affected brands manufactured at Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc in Manchester, CT with the above plant number are:

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.

Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3-gallon tubs

New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints

Art Cream all pint Flavors

Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors

Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors

Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches

Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors

Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only

Dough Wich- Conn. 4 oz Cookie Dough sandwich -in flavors of , Vanilla, Chocolate and French Vanilla

Doris Italian Markets- Florida- Spumoni wedge, Spumoni Half Gallon, Tartufo, Cannoli, Spumoni pie Slices.

The recall is for all product that is within expiry.

Products are packaged in pints, half gallons, sandwiches and portion control slices.

There have been no illnesses reported to date.

According to the FDA, the recall was initiative by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of listeria on processing equipment.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 860-649-5358, Monday thru Friday 7:30 to 5:00. EST.

