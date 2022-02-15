Ice cream sold in Florida, 8 other states recalled over listeria concerns

TAMPA, Fla. — An ice cream company based in Connecticut is recalling ice cream products sold in nine states over concerns they're contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
According to a press release, the Royal Ice Cream Company products were sold in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Florida, Texas and New Hampshire.
All affected products will have the manufacturing plant number “CT121” or “CT#121."
The affected brands manufactured at Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc in Manchester, CT with the above plant number are:
- Batch brand pints, all flavors
- Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.
- Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3-gallon tubs
- New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs
- Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints
- Art Cream all pint Flavors
- Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors
- Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors
- Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches
- Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors
- Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich
- Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only
- Dough Wich- Conn. 4 oz Cookie Dough sandwich -in flavors of , Vanilla, Chocolate and French Vanilla
- Doris Italian Markets- Florida- Spumoni wedge, Spumoni Half Gallon, Tartufo, Cannoli, Spumoni pie Slices.
The recall is for all product that is within expiry.
Products are packaged in pints, half gallons, sandwiches and portion control slices.
There have been no illnesses reported to date.
According to the FDA, the recall was initiative by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of listeria on processing equipment.
Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 860-649-5358, Monday thru Friday 7:30 to 5:00. EST.