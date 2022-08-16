Home Run Inn meat pizza recalled over possible metal contamination

Home Run Inn is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza because it could be contaminated with metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

The pizzas, which were made on June 6, 2022, are 33.5-oz cartons containing “Home Run Inn CHICAGO'S PREMIUM PIZZERIA DELUXE SAUSAGE CLASSIC PIZZA” with “best by” date “12/03/22”.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The pizzas were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then further distributed to retailers. The problem was found after consumer complaints. There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions.