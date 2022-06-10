Hisense French door fridges sold at Lowe's recalled because the door can detach

HISENSE FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATORS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT LOWE'S ARE BEING RECALLED BECAUSE THE DOOR CAN DETACH AND POSE AN INJURY HAZARD. — Hisense French door refrigerators sold exclusively at Lowe's are being recalled because the door can detach and pose an injury hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 139 reports of the door loosening or detaching, which includes five reports of injuries.

The fridges were sold nationwide at Lowe's and online from August 2020 to February 2022 for around $1,500. The recall involves more than 55,000 fridges.

Fridge model information:



Model number HRF266N6CSE

Serial numbers C2020050100001 through C2020123109000

The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the left side of the interior of the refrigerator, above the water dispenser. With the serial number, consumers can check to determine whether their refrigerator is included in this recall by clicking http://hisenseservice.com/recall . The refrigerators are 36 inches wide and 74 inches high.

CPSC

If you have an affected fridge, stop using it and contact Hisense to schedule a free in-home repair.