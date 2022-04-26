Hippie Organics green beans sold at Aldi, Whole Foods recalled over listeria concerns

A Florida-based company is voluntarily recalling one lot of its Hippie Organics French Beans because they could be contaminated with listeria.

The green beans were sold at Whole Foods and Aldi in Florida. They were packaged in a clear one-pound bag with the log number 313-626 marked on the bag.

WFTS

The products were also sold at Whole Foods stores in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland. As well as at LIDL stores in Deleware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 1 pound packages of "Hippie Organics French Beans From lot # 313-626."

The FDA said there have been no illnesses reported in connection with this recall.

The problem has been found to be isolated to the identified lot and the company has taken corrective actions to prevent a recurrence.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-827-3362.