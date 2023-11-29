Ground beef sold at Temple Terrace Publix recalled

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Several ground beef products sold at a Publix in Temple Terrace over the weekend are being recalled because they could contain pieces of plastic.

Publix said the affected products were only sold at Publix 685, located at 5450 E Busch Boulevard, on Sunday, November 26.

If you have the ground beef impacted, throw it away or return it for a refund.

A press release said products sold on or after November 27 are not impacted.

View the product information below.