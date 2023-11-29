Watch Now
MoneyConsumer AlertsRecalls

Actions

Ground beef sold at Temple Terrace Publix recalled

The product could have plastic material in it, Publix said
publix (1).jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County are now administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.
publix (1).jpg
Posted at 11:48 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 11:48:02-05

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Several ground beef products sold at a Publix in Temple Terrace over the weekend are being recalled because they could contain pieces of plastic.

Publix said the affected products were only sold at Publix 685, located at 5450 E Busch Boulevard, on Sunday, November 26.

If you have the ground beef impacted, throw it away or return it for a refund.

A press release said products sold on or after November 27 are not impacted.

View the product information below.

GTINProduct DescriptionSell-by Date
21964600000Market Ground Beef Burgers11/27/23
—-Market Ground Beef Burgers11/27/23
29603900000Ground Chuck11/28/23
29604000000Lean Ground Beef (7% Fat)11/28/23
29604200000Ground Chuck Burgers11/28/23
29607300000Ground Round (15% Fat)11/28/23
29737600000A/B Ground Chuck (20%)11/28/23
29773500000Ground Sirloin (10%)11/28/23
29995000000Ground Sirloin (10%)11/28/23
22056700000GW Ground Beef 92% Lean11/28/23
26914400000GW Ground Beef 92% Lean 11/28/23

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.