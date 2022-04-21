GE recalls 6 french door fridge models over fall hazard

GE is recalling six different models of free-standing french door refrigerators after more than 70 reports of freezer handles detaching, including three reports of serious fall injuries.

GE said in total, there are 37 reported injuries related to the fridges. The recall involves about 155,000 fridges sold in the U.S. and an additional 2,300 sold in Canada.

The fridges were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com and BestBuy.com from February 2020 through January 2022 for between $1,900 and $2,500, depending on the model.

Fridge model details:



Manufactured from February 2020 through August 2021

Affected model numbers:

GFE26JYMKFFS GFE26JYMNFFS GNE27EYMKFFS GNE27EYMNFFS GNE27JYMKFFS GNE27JYMNFFS

Serial numbers begin with one of the following two-letter combinations:

DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS

Brand name, model, and serial number are printed on a label on the top left side of the interior of the fridge

If you have one of the recalled models, you're advised to contact GE Appliances and schedule a free in-home repair. The company said it's contacting known purchasers directly.

Click here to read the full recall.