Fujifilm recalls power adapter wall plugs sold with digital cameras due to shock hazard

Fujifilm has issued a recall for more than 270,000 power adapter wall plugs due to a risk of electrical shock, according to Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The power adapter wall plugs were packaged with six of the company’s point-and-shoot and mirrorless camera models.

The recall involves all power adapter wall plugs marked with the model number AC-5VF. The power adapter wall plugs were sold with Fujifilm digital camera models XP90, XP95, XP120, XP125, X-A3 and X-A10. The digital cameras were sold in a variety of colors.

The recalled wall plugs are black and are combined with a power adapter and USB cord that plugs into the adapter.

Fijifilm says that the power adapter wall plug can crack, break or detach and remain in the wall and expose live electrical contacts, posing a shock hazard. No injuries have been reported. Additionally, they say that the cameras can be safely charged with other similar charging devices.

Anyone who has the recalled power adapter wall plug should contact Fujifilm for a free replacement.

You can find the serial number printed on the bottom of the camera or under the battery compartment lid. To check your serial number, visit http://fujifilmusa.com/support/recall/index.html.

Click here for more information.