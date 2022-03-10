Free-standing, slide-in electric and gas ranges recalled due to tip-over hazard

Danby Products is recalling free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges that were sold nationwide last year because they can tip over and pose a burn hazard.

According to the product recall, the ranges can tip over when a heavy weight is placed on the open oven door and the anti-tip-over bracket isn't secured to the wall or floor. The recall involves about 17,000 units.

There have been no incidents or injuries reported related to the recall.

The ranges were sold nationwide from June 2021 through November 2021 at Home Depot, ABC Appliance, and other appliance stores, as well as at business-to-business distributors, including Almo Distributing, Penna Inc., Home Depot Pro and Tri State Distributors. They were sold for between $560 and $740.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said people with the recalled product should contact Danby Appliance to schedule a free in-home service call to inspect the range's anti-tip bracket. Consumers are urged not to place any objects on the open oven door until the anti-tip bracket has been inspected and repaired.

Do not return the ranges to the place or purchase. USCPSC said Danby is contacting all known purchasers directly.

The units were sold in white, black and other finish colors. The model number is located on the oven frame or under the electric stovetop, visible after opening the door or lifting the stovetop. Only units with the below model and serial numbers are included in the recall.

The gas range serial number is located on the oven frame inside the bottom drawer.

USCPSC Location of model and serial number (gas ranges)

The electric range serial number is located under the electric stovetop.

USCPSC Location of model and serial number label (electric range).

“Danby” is printed on the stovetop.

Model Number UPC Serial Range Description DER202B A* 67638015240 HS582375P HS582375P DANBY 20" ELECTRIC RANGE BLACK DER202W A* 67638015233 HS582596P HS585704P DANBY 20" ELECTRIC RANGE WHITE DR202BGLP A* 67638015226 HS582436P HS585995P DANBY 20" GAS RANGE BLACK SOLID DOOR DR202BSSGLP A* 67638015257 HS581458P HS586930P DANBY DESIGNER 20" GAS RANGE BLACK STAINLESS DR202WGLP A* 67638015219 HS582756P HS585076P DANBY 20” GAS RANGE WHITE

*may or may not contain an additional character.

