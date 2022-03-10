Watch
MoneyConsumer AlertsRecalls

Actions

Free-standing, slide-in electric and gas ranges recalled due to tip-over hazard

Products sold nationwide at Home Depot, ABC Appliance
Oven recall USCPSC.png
USCPSC
Recalled Danby electric range.
Oven recall USCPSC.png
Posted at 6:48 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 06:48:21-05

Danby Products is recalling free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges that were sold nationwide last year because they can tip over and pose a burn hazard.

According to the product recall, the ranges can tip over when a heavy weight is placed on the open oven door and the anti-tip-over bracket isn't secured to the wall or floor. The recall involves about 17,000 units.

There have been no incidents or injuries reported related to the recall.

The ranges were sold nationwide from June 2021 through November 2021 at Home Depot, ABC Appliance, and other appliance stores, as well as at business-to-business distributors, including Almo Distributing, Penna Inc., Home Depot Pro and Tri State Distributors. They were sold for between $560 and $740.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said people with the recalled product should contact Danby Appliance to schedule a free in-home service call to inspect the range's anti-tip bracket. Consumers are urged not to place any objects on the open oven door until the anti-tip bracket has been inspected and repaired.

Do not return the ranges to the place or purchase. USCPSC said Danby is contacting all known purchasers directly.

The units were sold in white, black and other finish colors. The model number is located on the oven frame or under the electric stovetop, visible after opening the door or lifting the stovetop. Only units with the below model and serial numbers are included in the recall.

The gas range serial number is located on the oven frame inside the bottom drawer.

Oven recall USCPSC3.png
Location of model and serial number (gas ranges)

The electric range serial number is located under the electric stovetop.

Oven recall USCPSC2.png
Location of model and serial number label (electric range).

“Danby” is printed on the stovetop.

Model NumberUPCSerial RangeDescription
DER202B A*67638015240HS582375PHS582375PDANBY 20" ELECTRIC RANGE BLACK
DER202W A*67638015233HS582596PHS585704PDANBY 20" ELECTRIC RANGE WHITE
DR202BGLP A*67638015226HS582436PHS585995PDANBY 20" GAS RANGE BLACK SOLID DOOR
DR202BSSGLP A*67638015257HS581458PHS586930PDANBY DESIGNER 20" GAS RANGE BLACK STAINLESS
DR202WGLP A*67638015219HS582756PHS585076PDANBY 20” GAS RANGE WHITE

*may or may not contain an additional character.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!