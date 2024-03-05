Chick-fil-A asks customers to throw out Polynesian sauce due to allergens

Chick-fil-A is asking its customers to throw out one of its popular dipping sauces due to allergen concerns.

Polynesian sauce taken home between Feb. 14-27 should be discarded, the fast food chain said in a statement on its website.

A spokesperson for the company told CNN that the manufacturer packed some of the Polynesian sauce dipping cups with sriracha sauce, which contains wheat and soy allergens.

The statement did not specify how many dipping cups were impacted by the recall, but restaurants with dipping cups from the specified dates have thrown them away.

Chick-fil-A has over 3,000 locations across the country, with 226 in Florida and more than 20 in Tampa alone.

Customers who still have questions can call Chick-fil-A CARES at 1 (866)-232-2040.