Canned corned beef products recalled for not being re-inspected

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a Southern California company is recalling Ox & Palm corned beef products.

MW Polar issued a recall for 297,715 pounds of ready-to-eat canned corned beef because they will not re-inspected by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service upon importation into the country from Australia.

The canned corned beef items were imported on various dates between June 6, 2020 to January 21, 2021. The cans are labeled with “Best Before” dates between 2023 and 2026.

The full list of products being recalled can be found in the following PDF document:

FSIS only discovered the problem after receiving a tip from an industry representative who said the corned beef product they received from the importer did not undergo FSIS import reinspection.

The USDA says there are no reports of anyone suffering any illnesses due to eating the corned beef product, however, anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who purchased the recalled Ox & Palm products are urged not to eat them. Instead, you are asked to throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you have additional questions about the recall, you can email MW Polar at info@mwpolar.com or call (562) 921-2800, Ext. 160.