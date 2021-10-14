Butterball recalls 14,000 pounds of ground turkey over foreign materials

Butterball is recalling 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products because they may be contaminated with blue plastic, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The products were sold nationwide.

Product details:



2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

038 Affected Product Labels by ABC Action News on Scribd

The products have establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS said the problem was discovered after consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in the raw turkey. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS said it's concerned some product may be in consumers' freezers and are urging people who bought the products not to eat them and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Click here for more information.