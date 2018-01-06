Battery recall for HP notebook computers do to fire hazard

TAMPA, Fla -

HP recalls batteries for notebook computers and mobile workstations due to a fire hazard.

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat and can cause a fire and burn hazard.

The batteries are sold in HP computers nationwide at Best Buy and Amazon.com.

The recall involves these models:

The batteries were shipped with or sold as accessories for HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series), HPx360 310 G2, HP Envy m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11, HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) Mobile Workstations. The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation or for any of the products listed above.

Consumers should immediately visit www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 to see if their battery is included in the recall and for instructions on how to enable “Battery Safety Mode” if their battery is included in the recall. The website provides consumers instructions on how to initiate the validation utility to check their battery and what to download if their battery is included in the recall. These batteries are not customer-replaceable. HP will provide free battery replacement services by an authorized technician.