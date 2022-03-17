Battat Toys recalls toddler walkers sold at Target, Amazon over choking hazard

TAMPA, Fla. — Battat Toys is recalling thousands of toddler walkers sold at Target and Amazon because small attachments can come off and pose a choking hazard.

According to the recall, 17,000 walkers are being recalled in the U.S. and an additional 2,400 in Canada. The wooder walker has yellow sides, blue wheels and multicolored activity features on the front. B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn is printed on the packaging and label.

Parents with the walkers are advised to immediately remove them from young children and contact Battat for a free pair kit. The company also posted a video on Youtube showing parents how to repair the toy.

The company said, so far, it received six reports of the wheel and attachment hardware coming off, including one report of a child putting a metal nut in her mouth.

The walkers were sold between September 2020 and November 2021 for around $36.