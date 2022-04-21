Babyganics recalls select lots of chamomile verbena bubble bath over bacteria concerns

Babyganics is voluntarily recalling two lots of its chamomile verbena bubble bath over concerns it may be contaminated with bacteria.

The FDA said the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae was found in some products during internal testing. The FDA said while infants may be more susceptible than adults, the bacterium doesn't usually cause healthy people to become sick. It can however pose a risk to those who are immunocompromised or have broken skin, like a diaper rash.

Product details:



Babyganics® 20oz chamomile verbena bubble bath

UPC 8 13277 01375 4 with lot codes Y314 and Y315

Found on the bottom of the packaging and contained in a white plastic bottle with a green plastic lid



Babyganics

The products were sold in the last two months at select retailers, the FDA said. Additionally, the FDA said its testing confirmed that no other Babyganics products contained the bacterium.

"We take any risk very seriously, so we are voluntarily recalling these bottles from retailers and asking consumers to determine whether they have the affected babyganics® 20oz chamomile verbena bubble bath product in their home by using this site. If you have the affected product, we will provide you a refund and ask that you dispose of any remaining product immediately," Babyganics said on its website.

You can read the full recall here. Click here to check if your product is part of the recall and to read more information from Babyganics.

