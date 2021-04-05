Baby bath seat sold exclusively on Amazon recalled due to drowning hazard

An infant bath seat sold only on Amazon is being recalled because it poses a drowning hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC says the BATTOP Foldable Infant Bath Seat fails to meet federal safety standards and can tip over while in use. About 5,000 units are being recalled.

The seats were sold between July 2020 and October 2020 for $40. Consumers should stop use immediately and contact BATTOP for instructions on returning the seat with free shipping to receive a full refund.

Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly. BATTOP can be reached by e-mail at service@battop.net for more information.

Model number BB2206 can be found on the sticker on the back of the bath seats with the following statement, “Advertisement - Warning NEVER LEAVE YOUR CHILD UNATTENDED.” The product packaging includes the following information: “BATTOP Foldable bath seat, Model: BB2206, Manufacturer: DONGGUAN BABYCARE PRODUCTS CO., LTD., Made in China."

