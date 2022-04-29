Watch
AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs recalled after 55 reports of breaking

Posted at 5:44 AM, Apr 29, 2022
Amazon is recalling more than 20,000 units of AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs because they can break and pose a fall hazard.

According to the recall, Amazon received 55 reports of the chairs breaking. There have not been any reported injuries.

The chairs were sold online in packs of six from January 2019 through January 2022 for between $128 and $190.

If you have the recalled chairs, stop using them and contact Amazon for instructions on how to dispose of them and for a full refund. Amazon is contacting known purchasers directly.

