Aldi, Hy-Vee cream cheese sold in Florida, other states recalled due to risk of salmonella

Cream cheese sold by Hy-Vee and Aldi has been recalled due to potential contamination with salmonella.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. The companies say customers should discard the recalled products or return them to the stores for a refund.

Hy-Vee is recalling:

• Hy-Vee cream cheese spread in 12-ounce containers with best by dates of October 1 and a UPC code of 0075450096120.

• Hy-Vee whipped cream cheese spread in 8-ounce containers with best by dates of August 7 and August 14 and a UPC code of 0075450096132.

• Hy-Vee cookies and cream mix in 16-ounce packages with best by dates in December, UPC code 0075450486730 and lot numbers 24073, 24101, 24117.

• Hy-Vee to-go cookies and cream mix in 4-ounce packages with best by dates in December, UPC code 0075450486740 and lot numbers 24073, 24101 and 24117.

The company said the products were sold at Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Aldi is recalling:

• Aldi whipped cream cheese in 8-ounce cups with best by dates of August 30 through September 4 and a UPC code of 4099100101881.

• Aldi chive & onion cream cheese spread in 8-ounce cups with best by dates of September 13 and September 22 and a UPC number of 409910010175.

• Aldi cream cheese in 8-ounce cups with best by dates of September 1, September 9 and September 15 and a UPC number of 4099100101737.

• Aldi strawberry cream cheese spread in 8-ounce cups with best by dates of September 9 and September 15 and a UPC number of 4099100101744.

The recalled Aldi products were sold in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Salmonella bacteriacan cause vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. Symptoms typically start six hours to six days after someone swallows the bacteria.

Anyone can get sick with salmonella, but some people are more vulnerable to severe symptoms, including the elderly, pregnant people, children and those with underlying illnesses that weaken the immune system.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that salmonella causes about 1.35 million illnesses and 420 deaths per year in the United States.