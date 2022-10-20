Abbott voluntarily recalls some ready-to-feed liquid products due to faulty bottle caps

Abbott announced a voluntary recall of certain lots of 2 fluid-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed (RTF) liquid formula products.

"These products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage," Abbott said on its website.

"If spoiled product is consumed, gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting could result."

Abbott

The following products and lot numbers are included in the voluntary recall:

PRODUCT NAME BOTTLE LOT NUMBER CARTON/CASE LOT NUMBER COUNTRIES Similac 360 Total Care 35609N200 38493XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 37777N200 US Similac 360 Total Care 37778N200 US Similac 360 Total Care 380124R00 US Similac 360 Total Care 38498XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 38779N200 US Similac 360 Total Care 38793N200 US Similac 360 Total Care 39480N200 420395E00 US, Puerto Rico, Curacao, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Haiti, St Thomas, St Croix Similac 360 Total Care 39633N200 39633N200 US Similac 360 Total Care 40624N200 40624N200 US Similac 360 Total Care 40715N200 40715N200 US Similac 360 Total Care 40716N200 42567XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 40738N200 40738N200 US Similac 360 Total Care 40755N200 43579XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 41001N200 41001N200 US Similac 360 Total Care 41543XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 41756N200 41756N200 US Similac 360 Total Care 41793N200 41793N200 US Similac 360 Total Care 41875N200 41875N200 US, Puerto Rico Similac 360 Total Care 420258H00 US Similac 360 Total Care 42564XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 42565XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 42566XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 42568XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 42572XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 42573XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 42962N200 42962N200 US, Puerto Rico Similac 360 Total Care 430264R00 US Similac 360 Total Care 43579XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 43580XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 43581XK00 US Similac 360 Total Care 440324R00 US Similac 360 Total Care 450394R00 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 39354N200 430294R00 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 39480N200 420395E00 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 40561N200 40561N200 US, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Curacao, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 41754N200 430264R00 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 41843N200 41843N200 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 41858N200 430304R00 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 430314R00 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 41882N200 41882N200 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 430328H00 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 430338H00 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 430348H00 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 430358H00 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 430368H00 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 440408H00 US Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive 420415E00 US Similac Neosure 35612N200 US Similac Special Care 24 41861N200 440344R00 US Similac Pro-Total Comfort 38793N200 38793N200 US Similac Pro-Total Comfort 39500N200 39500N200 US, Panama Similac Pro-Total Comfort 41802N200 41802N200 US, Panama Similac Stage 1 39799N200 Columbia Similac Stage 1 40749N200 Dominican Republic Similac Stage 1 40749N201 Columbia Similac Water (Sterilized) 39398N200 Canada Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution 34589N200 Canada Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution 34589N201 US

According to Abbott, the recalled products are typically used in hospitals, doctor's offices and sold in retail stores.

If you have any products included in the recall, Abbott said you should immediately discontinue the use of the product and contact their customer service at 1-800-986-8540 for further instructions.