Abbott voluntarily recalls some ready-to-feed liquid products due to faulty bottle caps

Abbott announced a voluntary recall of certain lots of 2 fluid-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed (RTF) liquid formula products.
"These products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage," Abbott said on its website.
"If spoiled product is consumed, gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting could result."
The following products and lot numbers are included in the voluntary recall:
PRODUCT NAME
BOTTLE LOT NUMBER
CARTON/CASE LOT NUMBER
COUNTRIES
Similac 360 Total Care
35609N200
38493XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
37777N200
US
Similac 360 Total Care
37778N200
US
Similac 360 Total Care
380124R00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
38498XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
38779N200
US
Similac 360 Total Care
38793N200
US
Similac 360 Total Care
39480N200
420395E00
US, Puerto Rico, Curacao, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Haiti, St Thomas, St Croix
Similac 360 Total Care
39633N200
39633N200
US
Similac 360 Total Care
40624N200
40624N200
US
Similac 360 Total Care
40715N200
40715N200
US
Similac 360 Total Care
40716N200
42567XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
40738N200
40738N200
US
Similac 360 Total Care
40755N200
43579XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
41001N200
41001N200
US
Similac 360 Total Care
41543XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
41756N200
41756N200
US
Similac 360 Total Care
41793N200
41793N200
US
Similac 360 Total Care
41875N200
41875N200
US, Puerto Rico
Similac 360 Total Care
420258H00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
42564XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
42565XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
42566XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
42568XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
42572XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
42573XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
42962N200
42962N200
US, Puerto Rico
Similac 360 Total Care
430264R00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
43579XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
43580XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
43581XK00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
440324R00
US
Similac 360 Total Care
450394R00
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
39354N200
430294R00
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
39480N200
420395E00
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
40561N200
40561N200
US, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Curacao, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
41754N200
430264R00
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
41843N200
41843N200
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
41858N200
430304R00
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
430314R00
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
41882N200
41882N200
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
430328H00
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
430338H00
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
430348H00
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
430358H00
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
430368H00
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
440408H00
US
Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
420415E00
US
Similac Neosure
35612N200
US
Similac Special Care 24
41861N200
440344R00
US
Similac Pro-Total Comfort
38793N200
38793N200
US
Similac Pro-Total Comfort
39500N200
39500N200
US, Panama
Similac Pro-Total Comfort
41802N200
41802N200
US, Panama
Similac Stage 1
39799N200
Columbia
Similac Stage 1
40749N200
Dominican Republic
Similac Stage 1
40749N201
Columbia
Similac Water (Sterilized)
39398N200
Canada
Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution
34589N200
Canada
Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution
34589N201
US
According to Abbott, the recalled products are typically used in hospitals, doctor's offices and sold in retail stores.
If you have any products included in the recall, Abbott said you should immediately discontinue the use of the product and contact their customer service at 1-800-986-8540 for further instructions.