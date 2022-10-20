Watch Now
MoneyConsumer AlertsRecalls

Actions

Abbott voluntarily recalls some ready-to-feed liquid products due to faulty bottle caps

abbott voluntary recall oct 2022 ABBOTT.png
Abbott
abbott voluntary recall oct 2022 ABBOTT.png
Posted at 12:11 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 12:11:17-04

Abbott announced a voluntary recall of certain lots of 2 fluid-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed (RTF) liquid formula products.

"These products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage," Abbott said on its website.

"If spoiled product is consumed, gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting could result."
abbott voluntary recall oct 2022 ABBOTT.png

The following products and lot numbers are included in the voluntary recall:

PRODUCT NAME

BOTTLE LOT NUMBER

CARTON/CASE LOT NUMBER

COUNTRIES

 Similac 360 Total Care  

35609N200

38493XK00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

37777N200

 

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

37778N200

 

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

380124R00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

38498XK00

 

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

38779N200

 

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

38793N200

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

39480N200

420395E00

US, Puerto Rico, Curacao, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Haiti, St Thomas, St Croix

Similac 360 Total Care  

39633N200

39633N200

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

40624N200

40624N200

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

40715N200

40715N200

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

40716N200

42567XK00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

40738N200

40738N200

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

40755N200

43579XK00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

41001N200

41001N200

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

41543XK00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

41756N200

41756N200

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

41793N200

41793N200

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

41875N200

41875N200

US, Puerto Rico

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

420258H00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

42564XK00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

42565XK00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

42566XK00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

42568XK00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

42572XK00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

42573XK00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

42962N200

42962N200

US, Puerto Rico

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

430264R00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

43579XK00

US

Similac 360 Total Care

 

43580XK00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

43581XK00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

440324R00

US

Similac 360 Total Care  

 

450394R00

US

  Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

39354N200

 430294R00

US

Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

39480N200

420395E00

US

 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

40561N200

40561N200

US, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Curacao, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago

 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

41754N200

430264R00

US

 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

41843N200

41843N200

US

 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

41858N200

 430304R00

US

Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

 

430314R00

US

 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

41882N200

41882N200

US

 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

 

430328H00

US

 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

 

430338H00

US

 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

 

430348H00

US

 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

 

430358H00

US

 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

 

430368H00

US

 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

 

440408H00

US

 Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

 

 420415E00

US

Similac Neosure

35612N200

 

US

  Similac Special Care 24

41861N200

440344R00

US

Similac Pro-Total Comfort

38793N200

38793N200

US

  Similac Pro-Total Comfort 

39500N200

39500N200

US, Panama

Similac Pro-Total Comfort 

41802N200

41802N200

US, Panama

Similac Stage 1

39799N200

 

Columbia

Similac Stage 1

40749N200

 

Dominican Republic

Similac Stage 1

40749N201

 

Columbia

Similac Water (Sterilized)

39398N200

 

Canada

Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution

34589N200

 

Canada

Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution

34589N201

 

US

According to Abbott, the recalled products are typically used in hospitals, doctor's offices and sold in retail stores.

If you have any products included in the recall, Abbott said you should immediately discontinue the use of the product and contact their customer service at 1-800-986-8540 for further instructions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate Locally to Help Your Friends and Neighbors in Florida Communities Affected by Hurricane Ian.