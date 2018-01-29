How home inspections can save and make you money

Catching minor problems before they become major problems can save you big time when you’re ready to sell, just ask home inspector Danny Logue.

"For every $100 in deficiencies found in inspection, buyers want a thousand dollars in compensation," Logue said.

Danny says water is the biggest concern so check for water stains on your ceiling.

"Once you see it on your ceiling there’s a good chance there’s damage to the roof."

Fixing a damaged roof, that's several hundred dollars. Wait too long, and you or the future buyer will want the roof replaced for thousands out of your pocket.

Inspectors will find things you never look for, like leaky appliances.

"And now the only remedy for this is total replacement of the cabinets," Logue said pointing at extensive water damage.

They’ll also check how well appliances are running, like your air conditioner. Changing the filters monthly can extend its life, and improve efficiency. Both look good to potential buyers.

"I tell everybody pay the mortgage change the filters, it’s as simple as that."

Inspections identify any problems in your home. Repairing certain issues, like a damaged roof, or appliances simply make the home more attractive on the market. The money you spend on repairs, you can make back.. and then some after sale. A sale that will go more smoothly if you've already had a thorough inspection done on your home.