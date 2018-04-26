Dirty Dining: Red Lobster shut down by inspectors for over 50 live roaches crawling near food

LAKELAND, Fla. — If you tried to go to Red Lobster in Polk County last Wednesday night, you would have found the doors were locked after inspectors shut down the restaurant for live roaches crawling near food.

On April 18, the state closed the Red Lobster at 3706 US 98 North in Lakeland after finding over 50 live roaches crawling in the dry food storage in the kitchen and near a cold unit.

Inspectors also saw a build up of soil/debris on kitchen equipment including the ware-washing machine, in the dry food storage area and near the bar area.