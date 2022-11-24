Better Business Bureau shares tips for Black Friday shoppers

TAMPA, Fla. — With record-high inflation, coupon website RetailMeNot estimates about 50% of consumers plan to shop less and spend less this year, which means more people will be out looking for Black Friday deals.

The Better Business Bureau also has some tips for shoppers to get the most bang for their buck:



Start with a list of items and use sale flyers and promotions to determine which store has the best price. Set a budget and stick with it before heading out.

Read the fine print. Some retailers may offer an additional percentage off the purchase but could exclude certain deals or items such as “doorbusters.” Watch for companies boasting a high percentage off; the item may be “75% off,” but the original price could be inflated. Carefully check the price tags, terms, and conditions. Research online using a secure wifi connection to see if competitors have the item at a better price.

Plan out the excursion. Sometimes it's not necessary to wait to see what deals will be offered on Black Friday. Retailers often will release Black Friday flyers weeks ahead of time, so consumers can plan out their shopping spree. Make a map of the stores to visit and what items are at which store. Some retailers only honor sale ads during a certain time frame or on certain days and could limit the amount of deeply discounted items available for purchase.

Sign-up for email alerts. Many stores release their best Black Friday deals and exclusive coupons to people who have subscribed to their emails. Sign up ahead of the holiday season, and then unsubscribe afterward if needed.

Do your research. Read product reviews on extremely discounted items. It could be a cheaper model or brand advertised and not what was expected. Check BBB.org's

According to the site, Black Friday, shoppers will see great deals on TVs, toys, gaming consoles, and appliances. Cyber Monday will likely have better deals on laptops/PCs, clothing, travel and online subscriptions.

RetailMeNot also found that shoppers are excited about Amazon deals for Cyber Monday.