Best apps to sell your unwanted items to make extra cash

Need some extra cash and have items you do not use just sitting in your house? ABC Action News is taking action for you by teaming up with Justin Cupler, a Personal Finance Contributor with the Penny Hoarder, and breaking down the best free smartphone apps you can use to sell get rid of any items you no longer want or need.

He believes the best, user-friendly, and free three smartphone apps to use are Letgo, OfferUp and 5Miles. Users go through a similar process with each app to list their items.

"You hold up the item, snap a picture of it, and it actually reads what the item is and attempts to make a description of it," said Cupler. He says to carefully review the description because you will likely have to alter it. For example, on a first attempt, one app thought a box of tupperware was a computer.

Cupler says when posting, focus on description and picture to get the most bang for your buck. In the description, be honest and specific and include things like scratches, boxes, receipts, tags, etc. For the picture, make sure you have good overhead lighting, a clean background, and include details on the box or item.

Each app does have a few specific features. For example, OfferUp and 5Miles, you can upload multiple pictures.

OfferUp also has an added bonus to protect you against scammers, it's called "TruYou." Basically, the app will check your state-issued ID (driver's license), your cell phone number, and selfie you take from inside the app. Once the verification process is complete, you will get a badge (verification checkmark) on your profile.

5Miles has an internal payment system that is similar to PayPal.

"One of the big issues you will run into is people saying they will come to get the product and then they never show up. If they give you this money on 5Miles, you know they are coming. Also, the buyer knows they are protected. They know it is going to be secured," said Cupler.

Cupler also recommends using the app CPlus for Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace to sell unwanted items. Another suggestion he gave, was to have a garage sale and post pictures of items that will be at the sale, to hopefully entice more people to come.