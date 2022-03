BRADENTON, Fla — A Bradenton 17-year-old is dead after crashing his car into a pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

State Troopers said the teen was driving west on 44th Avenue East at 4:50 a.m. when he lost control and flipped upside down into a pond. The teen died at the scene of the crash.

Troopers are still investigating why the crash happened.