MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — A 36-year-old Sarasota man is dead after he crashed through a traffic signal, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said early Sunday morning a man veered off the road near 63rd Avenue East and hit a traffic pole.

The vehicle came to a rest in the northbound outside lane of 9th Street East.

The cause of the accident is unknown. The accident was fatal.