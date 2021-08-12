Esperanza Hope for All Mobile Educational Tour comes to Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla — UnidosUS launched a mobile educational tour to bring vaccine information directly into Hispanic neighborhoods. The Esperanza Hope for All Mobile Tour is coming to the Tampa Bay region this weekend.

Joanna Kuttothara is the Senior Manager of Health Communications with UnidosUS. She says the tour will go into rural and urban communities that have limited access to health services and answer their questions.

“We know that the Hispanic population has been one of the hardest-hit communities within the United States during the pandemic. There is a lot of vaccine hesitancy and lack of information about where they can go. What we are hoping is to through our efforts in creating trust and informing the community members about what vaccines are and what they do … we will drive vaccine numbers up,” said Kuttothara.

The representatives with the mobile tour say they want to educate people about the amount of misinformation that is going around in the community and inform them about what the vaccines are and where they can go to get the shot.

Kuttothara says the first half of the tour happened in April and May and had success in Latino communities throughout Texas, Arizona, and California.

Below are the locations and times the tour will be in Tampa Bay:

Friday 8/13: Funlan Swap Shop

7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

2302 E Hillsborough Ave

Tampa, Fl

Saturday 8/14: Silver Moon

5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

4100 New Tampa Hwy.

Lakeland, FL

Sunday 8/15: Lakeland Mi Pueblo Flea Market

7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

2701 Swindell Rd

Lakeland, FL

